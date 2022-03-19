Police investigating after woman killed in Petersburg hit and run

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg Police are investigating a hit and run which left a 33-year-old woman dead on Friday night.

Police said the woman was pushing a man in a wheelchair down Wythe Street when she was hit by a car. The man is reported not to be injured.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored Dodge Challenger. The car is reported to have heavy front-end damage.

The road is expected to be closed for the next two to three hours as police continue their investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.