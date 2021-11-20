Police investigating after man found fatally shot in Petersburg street

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Friday night.

Petersburg dispatch received a call around 8:15 on Friday night reporting that a person had been shot in the 300 block of Poplar Street in the West End of Petersburg.

On arrival, fire and police found a man lying in the street. The victim died from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. An investigation is under way at this time.

Police are looking for assistance to identify who may have been involved in the shooting.

Anyone who was in the area and believes that they saw or heard anything related to the shooting is asked to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or go to www.P3tips.com.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.