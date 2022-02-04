Police investigating after fatal Hopewell shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Police in Hopewell are investigating after a shooting left a man dead on Thursday night.

On Thursday just after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Spruce Street for the report of shots fired. Upon their arrival, officers found an unresponsive man with what appeared to be gunshot-related trauma.

The victim was pronounced deceased by Hopewell Fire and EMS.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that anyone who may have any information to provide to contact Lead Detective Shawn Grant of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

Those with information on this crime who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.