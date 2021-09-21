Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police in northern Virginia sound warning after 6 overdoses

items.[0].image.alt
WTVR
Richmond sees record opioid overdose deaths amid the pandemic
Posted at 3:58 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 15:58:05-04

FALLS CHURCH, Va. -- Police in northern Virginia are warning the community about a potentially fatal batch of cocaine laced with fentanyl after six people overdosed early Tuesday morning.

At a press conference, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said the six adults, ranging in age from 23 to 35, were hospitalized after police responded to an apartment on Seminary Road in Falls Church.

Police treated all six with naloxone, which is used to combat overdoses. He said one of the six is “clinging to life” at a hospital.

Four of the six remain hospitalized.

Davis said a mother of one of the six called 911 after seeing multiple people unconscious in the apartment.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-5pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Julie Bragg, Leland Pinder and Zach Daniel on CBS 6 News at 5 p.m.