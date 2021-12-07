Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Police: In-custody death under investigation

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps National
Prison bars
Posted at 9:02 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 21:02:31-05

LEESBURG, Va. -- Officials in northern Virginia are investigating a Leesburg man's death while in police custody.

Leesburg police say officers were called to the Best Western in Leesburg on Friday after a 911 caller reported a man in the hotel lobby exhibiting irrational behavior.

When officers arrived, police say they saw that White was agitated and combative as personnel tried to treat him.

Officers restrained White in handcuffs, police say, then put him in leg restraints as his combative behavior continued.

White remained agitated and combative as he was taken to a hospital, where police say he was pronounced dead. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of White’s death.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers