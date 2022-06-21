Police identify teenage victim of fatal Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified the victim of a Monday night shooting as a 19-year-old from Richmond.

Just before midnight on Monday, Richmond Police responded to a hospital for the report of a person shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim has been identified as William Fladger, Jr., 19, of Richmond.

A crime scene was later located in the 2200 block of Afton Avenue.

Around the same time, another man with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury arrived at the same hospital.

At this time, it is unknown if these two incidents are related.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.