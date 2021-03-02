Police identify driver killed after crashing into parked vehicle in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A driver has died after crashing into a parked vehicle in Hopewell Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a crash in the 400 block of South 15th Avenue at approximately 7:23 a.m. Police say two-vehicle crash involved a Dodge work van and a parked vehicle.

When responding personnel arrived at the scene, they found the driver of the work van with life threatening injuries.

The driver, identified as 58-year-old Timothy Bernard Nelson, of Hopewell, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine his cause of death.

"Preliminary investigation reports the Dodge work van was traveling south on South 15th Avenue and struck a parked vehicle in the 400 block of South 15th Avenue," said a Hopewell police spokesperson.

No one else was injured during the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who either witnessed the crash or who may have been traveling in at the time of the collision or have any information to provide, to contact the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2222. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.