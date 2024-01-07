Police: Homeowner shot man multiple times charged with breaking and entering in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A man shot multiple times in Petersburg Friday evening has been charged with breaking and entering, according to authorities.

Petersburg Police were called to the 70 block of Grayson Street at 6 p.m. for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, the found 54-year-old Wayne Cherry suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

Police said Friday night that Cherry was in stable condition and that his injuries were not life-threatening.

In addition to breaking and entering, the 54-year-old was charged with possession of burglary tools.

The property owner, 52-year-old Junterinus Stinson, was charged with malicious wounding, according to police.

No details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released, but police said Friday night there were "no threats to the public."

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Petersburg/Dinwwide Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or by going to http://P3tips.com.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.