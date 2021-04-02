Police issue warning about heroin now on the streets: 'These are the chances you are taking'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police in Petersburg have issued a warning about an increase of Fentanyl-cut heroin on the streets.

“Of course, we don’t want to be out here promoting the use of heroin, but we always want to make the public and those out there using drugs aware that, these are the chances you are taking," Petersburg Police Captain Emanuel Chambliss said. “You’re playing with your life. You could die."

Since the beginning of the year, Chambliss said police have seen 11 cases of heroin overdoses. In three of those cases, the person died.

“There is an issue with the heroin that’s out there on the street right now," Chambliss said. “In a lot of cases, we have been very successful with Narcan in reviving people that have overdosed."

Police urged those battling addiction to call 1-800-950-6264, day or night, to speak with someone who can help get you on the path to being clean.