Student stabbed in neck at Henrico High School, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A student was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing at Henrico High School on Wednesday afternoon.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett the student was stabbed in the neck.

"Police responded to Henrico High School for the report of an altercation between two students. The school resource officer was on scene immediately following the call and discovered two juvenile males. One of the juvenile males was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The other juvenile male was transported to a different area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries," a Henrico Police spokesperson said in an email about the incident. "This is an isolated incident, and there is no active threat to the community."

The school system said the high school remained on lockdown, but there was no longer a safety concern on campus.

"We understand the concern many parents may have regarding this incident," Henrico Police Chief Eric English said in an email. "Please know we will work as quickly and thoroughly as possible to determine what led up to this incident. The safety and security of our students and administrators is our top priority."

Parents were advised not to pick up their students because the school is on lockdown.

"Our thoughts and wishes are with the family of the student who was injured, and we all have a shared commitment to keeping our students and staff safe," a Henrico Schools spokesperson said in a statement. "We will continue to look at our resources to allow us to do that."

Detectives are working to figure out what led to the school violence.

This is a developing story. Email tips or other information to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

CBS 6 reporters Jon Burkett and Elizabeth Holmes contributed to this report.

