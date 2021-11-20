Watch
Mystery donor helps police give Henrico families Thanksgiving meals: 'This is great'

Posted at 3:55 PM, Nov 20, 2021
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police officers in Henrico County are making sure needy families have a meal to share with their loved ones this Thanksgiving.

Members of the Henrico School Services Unit picked up Thanksgiving turkey meals from a generous anonymous donor.

The partnership will provide nearly thirty families in the areas with a meal this holiday season.

“This is great,” Sgt. Kerry Hansen with Henrico Police said. “Anything we get to do that’s out of the norm and forster positive relationships in the community… We like to come to work to do things like this.”

Additionally, the Henrico County Police Athletic League will also donate Thanksgiving meal boxes, which will be delivered to 350 families starting Saturday morning.

