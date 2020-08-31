Police find fentanyl patches, crystal meth in Ashland home

ASHLAND, Va. -- Police seized 12 patches containing fentanyl, 120 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and a 9 mm handgun from an Ashland home following an August 20 search.

The Ashland Police Department’s Investigative Unit, Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, Virginia State Police Drug Task Force, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and U.S. Postal Inspection Service were all involved in the operation on Amber Oak Lane.

Police did not disclose what led them to that address.

Brandon Van Zandt, 34, was arrested and charged with possession of schedule I/II narcotics (fentanyl patches), possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and evidence destruction.