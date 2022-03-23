Police, family searching for missing 27-year-old Henrico man

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico County Police are looking to safely reunite 27-year-old Justin Black with his family, who reported him missing on March 21, 2022.

Justin has not been at work, nor has family heard from him, which is unusual. The family last had contact with Justin on March 18 and was last seen on March 20 in downtown Richmond.

Justin requires medication and may require additional healthcare services. Justin was last known to be operating a 2007 orange Pontiac G5 with Virginia registration - VLZ-3390.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Justin Black may call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Detective Schihl at 804-501-5304, Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or online at p3Tips.com.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!