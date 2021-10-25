2 injured after police chase on I-64 ends in fiery crash

NEW KENT COUNTY , Va. — A police chase on Interstate 64 ended in a fiery crash that injured two people in the early hours of Sunday, Virginia State Police said.

Just before 1 a.m., a trooper clocked an Infiniti sedan going 100 mph in a 70 mph zone near mile marker 211 on I-64. The trooper said the car was also driving on the shoulder of the road.

When the trooper initiated a traffic stop, the driver fled and left the interstate at Exit 227.

The pursuit ended on Route 249 near Kenthurst Road when the sedan ran off the road to the right, re-entered the roadway and ran off the road to the left, striking trees and catching on fire.

The driver attempted to runaway on foot after the crash, but troopers said they were quickly located.

The driver of the sedan was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The passenger was transported for treatment of a life-threatening injury.