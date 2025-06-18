Driver charged after high-speed chase ends with crash in Petersburg, state police say

PETERSBURG, Va. — A high-speed police chase ended with a crash in Petersburg on Wednesday, according to the Virginia State Police.

A news release from state police says the chase began when a trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop along Route 460 in Sussex County for a car going 78 mph in a 55 mph zone.

"The vehicle's driver refused to pull over and a pursuit was initiated. The vehicle sped off on Route 460, reaching speeds over 100 mph," police said. "The pursuit continued into the city of Petersburg, where the suspect struck a road sign and subsequently collided with a Pepsi cargo truck, at Winfield Road at South Crater Road. The force of the crash caused debris to strike the trooper's vehicle, causing considerable amount of damage."

Photos shared by state police show the trooper's vehicle with a shattered windshield.

State police say the driver, identified as Andre Demon Wilkins, 36, tried to run after the crash but was taken into custody.

"One of the female passengers fled on foot, but was also apprehended shortly after." Police noted another female passenger was seriously injured and was taken to an area hospital.

Wilkins is facing multiple charges after the chase and crash, including: failure to wear a seatbelt, no insurance, insufficient tire tread, failure to drive right of the center of highway, following too closely, felony eluding, driving under the influence (DUI), obstruction of justice, possession of controlled substances (Schedule I/II), driving with a revoked license, reckless driving and possession of stolen property.

State police noted that the car Wilkins was driving, a 2006 Honda Element, had been reported stolen out of Virginia Beach earlier Wednesday.

"Additionally, Mr. Wilkins is facing active warrants for multiple probation violations, grand larceny, and the sale of stolen property in Virginia, as well as two counts of probation violation for larceny and a failure to appear regarding possession of controlled substances."

There were two passengers in the car with outstanding warrants, state police said. Iaisha Marie Carrington of Henrico was arrested "based on an outstanding warrant related to the revocation of bond in a conspiracy to commit robbery case." Kala Nicole Lavender of Wakefield, who was injured in the crash, will be arrested once she is released from the hospital on an active warrant for failing to appear in court.

