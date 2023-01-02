What we know about the 'audio porn' that went out over police radio in Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. -- Fairfax Police released some details and continue to investigate others after an off-duty officer broadcast "audio porn" over the county's police radio system.

The incident occurred on January 1, 2023, just after the clock struck midnight.

"Our Internal Affairs Bureau quickly investigated this alleged misconduct and the police officer involved was interviewed. We have confirmed this officer was off-duty and in his personally owned vehicle. No other person was in the vehicle with him," a Fairfax County Police statement read. "The off-duty officer had his portable radio in the trunk of his car and forgot to turn it off. The portable radio was inadvertently activated while the officer was driving. Our investigation revealed that the off-duty officer was listening to 'audio porn' over his Bluetooth in his vehicle, which was captured on his activated police radio."

The Internal Affairs Bureau was continuing to investigate the incident, according to the statement.

