Police able to identify family member of three-year-old boy found in Henrico County

Henrico Police Department
Posted at 7:26 PM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 19:48:37-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- UPDATE: Police have been able to identify a family member of the boy.

The Henrico County Police Department is asking the public to help identify a three-year-old boy found in the western area of the county Friday evening.

Police say the boy, who was found in the area of Fairlake Court and Brightway Court, is unable to tell police his name or anything
about his family's location.

Police also say they do not have information about an address or where he lives.

Anyone who may recognize this child is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

