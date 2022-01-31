Police ask for help to find missing Virginia child

HAMPTON, Va. -- Four-year-old Cody Bigsby was reported missing in Hampton, Virginia on Monday, according to Hampton Police.

He was last seen at his dad's Hampton, Virginia home, on Ranalet Drive, at about 2 a.m. Monday.

He was reported missing at about 9 a.m.

Cody is about three feet tall and was last seen wearing all black clothing and Spider-Man flip-flops.

Anyone with information was asked to call Hampton Police at 757–727–6111.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.