Police arrest man accused of beating Richmond officer

RICHMOND, Va. -- The man wanted for attacking a Richmond Police officer was arrested Wednesday morning, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.
The man was located in a car outside McGuire VA Medical Center in South Richmond.
Neither the man's name nor information about charges has been released by Richmond Police.
The injured officer was backing up a fellow officer on a domestic call off of Green Cove Court on Richmond's South Side at about 8 p.m. on Monday when a witness said the man become violent.
Crime Insider sources told Burkett the man knocked out the officer.
Those sources said the officer broke her nose and had a concussion.
She was released from the hospital Tuesday morning.
This is a developing story.