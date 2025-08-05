'Police activity' backs up I-95 traffic

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A driver is in custody after leading Virginia State Police on a chase that ended in a crash on Interstate 95 Tuesday afternoon.

State troopers attempted to stop a driver for speeding at about 1:12 p.m. near Bells Road in South Richmond (mile marker 70) on I-95 northbound.

According to police, the driver was traveling at 88 mph in a 60 mph zone.

Virginia 511 Interstate 95 South at mile marker 83.4 in Henrico County, Va.

When the driver refused to stop, troopers initiated a pursuit.

The chase ended when the driver crashed just south the Parham Road (mile marker 83) on I-95 northbound in Henrico County

No injuries were reported, and the driver was taken into custody.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the driver or what charges they may face.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.



This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.