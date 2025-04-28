Police: Two 12-year-olds arrested for Petersburg break-in, one had gun

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg police have arrested two 12-year-old boys and charged them in connection with a business break-in.

One of the juveniles was also charged with carrying a gun during the break-in.

The arrests come amid a rise in Petersburg break-ins, with 20 reported since March 17, according to police.

Several people have been arrested in connection with the burglaries, which have been reported throughout Petersburg. While those arrested vary in age, police believe the parents of the 12-year-old suspects could be held responsible for their children's actions and may face charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

"A lot of juveniles are under that misconception that because of their age, they are not going to get in trouble. But we are prosecuting," Petersburg Police Deputy Chief Emanuel Chambliss said. "The parents can be held accountable. We could talk with the Commonwealth and potentially bring charges against the parents for contributing to the delinquency of a minor."

Neighbors in Petersburg's Poplar Lawn community told me they felt particularly violated as sheds, homes, cars, and even a church have been recently targeted.

"It’s all about parenting; you have kids having kids who have no idea how to raise kids," concerned community member Charles Wiggins said.

"Twelve-year-olds aren’t running this ring," concerned community member Jill Warren added. "Everybody’s been stressed out about the burglaries."



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.