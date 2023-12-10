Polar plungers net $65,000 for Special Olympics Virginia 'showing that they care'

Watch the full report from WTVR CBS 6 Creative Services Director David Stotts in the video player above.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Special Olympics Virginia hosted its third annual Polar Plunge at Pocahontas State Park Saturday afternoon.

While the weather was warmer than year’s past, the water was still chilly for the 200 people that took a dip.

"The people you'll see today diving into this water are showing that they care about that and they are the agents of change to make that happen," Special Olympics Virginia President David Thomason said.

Alec Schleicher with the group's Richmond Young Professionals Board said that Special Olympics is one of the largest health care providers for people with intellectual and physical disabilities.

Schleicher said the $65,000 raised will be funneled back into local programming.

WTVR CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett served as emcee for the event, which is the first of four polar plunges being held across Virginia to raise money for the organization.

"Every day we're making this world more respectful, more inclusive," Thomason said.

To make a donation or get more information, visit PolarPlunge.com

