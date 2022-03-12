More than a dozen cars broken into at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police confirmed that more than a dozen cars were broken into at a Henrico County apartment complex early Friday morning.

It happened at the Pointe at River City apartment complex near the intersection of Nine Mile road and North Laburnum Avenue.

Officials with AION Management, the company that manages the apartment complex, said they have been working closely with police.

"Our team on site is in communication with residents affected by this incident, offering any immediate assistance available," AION Management's Regional Vice President Eric Skeeter said. "We are committed to working with local authorities to help them hold accountable those responsible for these crimes."

Additionally, Skeeter said staffers will talk with police about "measures that can be taken going forward to mitigate the risk of future occurrences."

If you have information that could help detectives, call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000. If you were in the area and saw something, submit an anonymous tip via www.P3tips.com. All tips submitted on P3Tips or Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.