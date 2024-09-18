Poe-themed Eerie Canal Tours kick off in time for Halloween

RICHMOND, Va. -- Riverfront Canal Cruises' annual Eerie Canal Tours begin Oct. 25 with three days of Edgar Allen Poe-themed cruises down the Kanawha Canal in Shockoe Bottom.

This year's theme is "Edgar Allen Poe's Nightmares," according to Venture Richmond. They will feature decor and vignettes from Poe's work, including "The Raven," "The Cask of Amontillado” and "The Pit and the Pendulum," and costumed guides narrating his stories.

The 20-minute tours leave every half hour from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. beginning Friday, Oct. 25 until Sunday, Oct. 27. Boats depart from the Canal Walk's Turning Basin at 139 Virginia St. The last boat departs at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are available on the Venture Richmond website beginning Oct. 1. Admission is $6, and children four and under are free. Venture Richmond says the tours are best suited for children age seven and over.

Venture Richmond

