Petersburg's historic Pocahontas Island getting $2 million green space transformation: 'Hallelujah!'

PETERSBURG, Va. — A long-abandoned lumber yard on historic Pocahontas Island in Petersburg is being demolished to make way for a new public green space, funded by a $2 million federal grant.

"I'm so glad it's coming down, Hallelujah, coming down," said RJ Bragg, who was born, raised and still lives on Pocahontas Island.

WTVR Roper Brothers Lumber

In the 1800s, Pocahontas Island was home to one of the largest free Black populations in the country. At the beginning of the 20th century, Roper Brothers Lumber operated on the site.

"They provided lumber and structural materials to help build Petersburg," said Councilman Howard Myers of Ward 5.

The property has sat dormant for nearly 20 years before being purchased by the city for $2.5 million.

WTVR RJ Bragg

"Honey, it has been a mess for years," Bragg said.

The 24-acre site comes with limitations due to its location in a floodplain.

"We cannot build here, we're restricted from building here," Myers said.

WTVR

Despite these restrictions, the city is moving forward with plans to transform the area into a recreational space.

"Today is going great, man. We've torn down that building so far, separated the metal," said Tyrone Parham, who is one of the crew removing the buildings.

WTVR Tyrone Parham

The $2 million federal grant means city taxpayers won't bear the cost of the transformation.

"A blessing in disguise, true blessing," Bragg said.

The property will be completely transformed into green space that could host various community events.

WTVR Petersburg City Council's Howard Myers

"I believe what we will see is concerts, huge events, trails, bike trails, things of the nature that offer all recreational aspects of what is done in a huge park," Myers said.

The city envisions the space being used for concerts, festivals and recreational fields.

"Large-scale opportunities to provide services to the community," Myers said.

WTVR

The location is visible to more than 100,000 cars passing by daily on Interstate 95.

"From [Interstate] 95, you will see nothing but beautification, they will see grass, huge grass and maintained area, in an effort to build a legendary park for our citizens," Myers said.

Grass is expected to be growing by this fall.

"I'm excited about it, man. I love it. I want to see it clean anyway. I'm a big fisherman down at the river, so I love it, man," Parham said.

Cleanup will continue for the next few weeks, with asphalt being the last thing removed before the property is prepared for grass. Many say this is a fitting plan for a historic island unique to this country.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Every day CBS 6 is giving a voice to the stories happening in your community. If you have a story idea, email our team at NewsTips@wtvr.com or click here to submit a tip.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.