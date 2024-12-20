Health officials seeing 'unusual' increase in Virginia pneumonia cases

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting an increase in pneumonia cases as colder temperatures settle in and holiday travel ramps up.

According to Lisa Sollot, the Respiratory Disease Program Coordinator for the department, current data indicates that the rise in respiratory infections is "unusual."

Pneumonia, which can have a longer duration than other airborne respiratory illnesses, leads to infection in the lungs, resulting in fluid or pus accumulation.

In light of this increase, health officials are advising individuals in high-risk groups to exercise caution during the upcoming holiday travel season.

"Now that respiratory season is officially in swing, I want to say that the most important thing that we can do is to take care of ourselves so that we can help take care of others," Sollot said.

To help prevent the spread of infection, Sollot recommends a focus on hand hygiene and cleaning frequently touched surfaces. Key areas to monitor at home include doorknobs, counters, and light switches.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.