Plenty, once touted as world's largest vertical indoor farm, files for bankruptcy in Virginia

Richmond BizSense
Whiting-Turner is the latest firm to file a lawsuit in Chesterfield Circuit Court seeking payment for work at Plenty’s indoor farm facility in Meadowville Technology Park.<br/>
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The operator of a highly touted indoor farming facility in Chesterfield has declared bankruptcy. Plenty Unlimited recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, which would allow the company to remain in business as it restructures its operations. The bankruptcy filing follows lawsuits by contractors alleging they haven’t been paid for work on Plenty’s indoor strawberry farm at 13500 N. Enon Church Road. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

