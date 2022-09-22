Playoff baseball returns to Richmond after 2,935-day hiatus

RICHMOND, Va. — The Diamond on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard will host a playoff baseball game for the first time since 2014.

Richmond Flying Squirrels COO Todd “Parney” Parnell described an excitement within the baseball team and his staff as they prepare for Game 2 with the Erie Seawolves Thursday night.

“It’s a best of three series,” Parnell explained. “We lost the first game so not only is it the first playoff game in 2,935 days, but we have to win it to stay in it.”

CBS 6 stopped by the Diamond as field crews were mowing and prepping the ballfield for the 6:35 p.m. start time.

“I feel like that these seats are going to be full of Squirrel fans that are cheering their head off tonight. This atmosphere is going to be, in my opinion, like nothing we’ve ever seen. You’re going to be able to cut the tension with a knife but it’s going to be fun, fun, fun, with a capital FUN!” Parnell exclaimed.

Fan favorite Frankie Tostado is also returning to Richmond for the Thursday game.

“From 5:30 to 6 p.m. at the Brewski 804 Corner Cantina Frankie Tostado, who is one of our most popular players and is injured and rehabbing in Arizona. We flew him back to Richmond tonight so he can meet the fans, have an autograph session and hangout with his teammates during the game,” Parnell said.

Parney encourages families to show up early. The first 1,500 guests will receive a rally towel.

Gates open half an hour than usual at 5 p.m. and the game ends with fireworks.