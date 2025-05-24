Playground 'changed everything' after girl killed during Memorial Day weekend cookout, father says

RICHMOND, Va. — Families in Richmond spent part of their Memorial Day weekend remembering loved ones lost to gun violence instead of simply enjoying the holiday.

At Fonticello Park, parents gathered to create a safe space for children to play while honoring the memories of those who died too soon.

LaVerne McMullen, whose son Kenneth Cooper was shot and killed three years ago, participated in the community event.

"He will never be forgotten," McMullen said."He will always be a part of, and he'll never be excluded. He will always be included."

The park holds special significance for Mark Whitfield and Siara Dickson, whose daughter, Markiya Dickson, was killed by gun violence in that same location six years ago.

"We didn't leave with her. We came with three kids. We left with two," Whitfield said. "And I always felt like my daughter stayed in this park, so when they put this playground here, that changed everything."

What began as a field day with bounce houses, burgers and hot dogs in one section of the park quickly expanded into a day of fun throughout the entire area.

"Most people were scared to come out to this place after everything happened. So now that there's kids out here, I'm happy," Whitfield said.

The parents hope the playground built in memory of Markiya helps other children feel safe while preserving her memory.

"She isn't alone no more. We've got something to remember her," Whitfield explained. "And when other people come, the kids ask, 'Who is that?' We can say, 'A little girl that was killed out here. But this park was built for ya'll to still have fun and it's a safe place," they said.

For these families who have experienced tremendous loss, the event represented an opportunity to build community and create safe environments for children.

"That's what community is... It's just all about knowing each other, learning each other, discovering each other and feeling free to be with each other," McMullen said.

