Acai bowl restaurant chain Playa Bowls preparing to open outpost in Short Pump

RICHMOND, Va. -- A fruit-centric restaurant chain is bringing its bowls to Short Pump.

Playa Bowls, which sells acai bowls, smoothies, cold-pressed juices and cold-brew coffee, is planning to open at 11341 W. Broad St., in the Short Pump Station shopping center.

It would be the Richmond region’s first Playa Bowls outpost, joining other Virginia locations in Charlottesville, Fairfax, Reston and Lynchburg.

The Short Pump store’s franchisee is Christina Ho, who also operates the company’s location in Charlottesville. Ho didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.