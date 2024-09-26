Why Play It Forward charity tournament gives breast cancer survivor hope

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Play It Forward charity event is scheduled from Friday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 6 at Courtside West Fitness and Racquet Club on Gaskins Road in Henrico's West End.

The annual event is dedicated to raising funds for the Women and Wellness program at the VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center, which focuses on women's cancer research.

Tara Daudani, the event co-chair and tournament director, started Play It Forward four years ago with just ten players. This year, the event has expanded to 72 women competing in doubles matches, welcoming players of all skill levels.

Daudani said she was thrilled by how much the event has grown.

“I can't even tell you how happy it makes me how people have gravitated to this event,” she said.

The event holds special significance for Daudani, who was diagnosed with breast cancer six years ago.

“Having this money go back into our community to benefit research means it gives me hope that I never have to go through this again," Daudani said. "It gives me hope that my daughters don't have to go through what I went through."

Organizers are still seeking male and junior players, as well as sponsors for court naming opportunities. For those who do not play, a cocktail party on Friday will feature food and live music, making it a great opportunity to support the cause.

Click here for more event information on the Women and Wellness page on VCU Massey Cancer Center's website.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.