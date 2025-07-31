Richmond woman to host workshop teaching volunteers how to make sleeping mats for homeless community

RICHMOND, Va. — Nearly 30 CBS 6 viewers have volunteered to help Peggy Westlake's mission to create sleeping mats for unhoused people using recycled plastic bags.

The response comes after Westlake was featured in a CBS 6 Gives segment, highlighting how she and her friends Brenda and Frances weave everyday plastic grocery bags into mats for people experiencing homelessness.

While Westlake has plenty of plastic bags for her project, what she needed most was additional volunteers to help weave the mats. The community response has been immediate and enthusiastic.

The newly formed volunteer group has already scheduled their first training session, which will take place in Chesterfield this Saturday.

Those interested in participating or learning more about Westlake's work can email Julie Bragg by clicking here.

