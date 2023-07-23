Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

2 men stabbed in Chesterfield mobile home park, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, July 22
Chesterfield Police.jpeg
Posted at 10:50 PM, Jul 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-22 22:52:37-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Two men were stabbed at a mobile home park in South Chesterfield Saturday evening, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the Plantation Mobile Home Park in the 17200 block of Route 1 at 7:45 p.m., according to Chesterfield Police.

When officers arrived, they found two men with injuries described as non-life-threatening. They were taken to area hospitals, police said.

Crime Insider sources said one of the men was stabbed in the stomach.

"The victims are known to each other," police said.

As a result, officers are not looking for additional suspects.

Officials said their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone