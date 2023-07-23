2 men stabbed in Chesterfield mobile home park, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Two men were stabbed at a mobile home park in South Chesterfield Saturday evening, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Officers were called to the Plantation Mobile Home Park in the 17200 block of Route 1 at 7:45 p.m., according to Chesterfield Police.

When officers arrived, they found two men with injuries described as non-life-threatening. They were taken to area hospitals, police said.

Crime Insider sources said one of the men was stabbed in the stomach.

"The victims are known to each other," police said.

As a result, officers are not looking for additional suspects.

Officials said their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.