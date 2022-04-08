Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Plant store moves from Fan to Scott’s Addition

PlantHouse CEO Bailey Ryan
PlantHouse
“The Fan has been so welcoming, but we just grew out of it, ” said PlantHouse CEO Bailey Ryan. (Photo courtesy of PlantHouse)
PlantHouse CEO Bailey Ryan
Posted at 1:39 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 13:39:59-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The local branch of an out-of-town plant retailer is moving to Scott’s Addition after outgrowing its Fan home of several years.

PlantHouse has signed a lease at The Otis, a mixed-use development by Greystar and Capital Square that’s taking shape at 1601 Roseneath Road in Scott’s Addition.

“Overall, we just grew out of the (current) space. We moved in there at a very different time in our company’s growth,” PlantHouse Founder and CEO Bailey Ryan said. “It’s been such a good run and the Fan has been so welcoming, but we just grew out of it.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone