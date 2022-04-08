Plant store moves from Fan to Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. -- The local branch of an out-of-town plant retailer is moving to Scott’s Addition after outgrowing its Fan home of several years.

PlantHouse has signed a lease at The Otis, a mixed-use development by Greystar and Capital Square that’s taking shape at 1601 Roseneath Road in Scott’s Addition.

“Overall, we just grew out of the (current) space. We moved in there at a very different time in our company’s growth,” PlantHouse Founder and CEO Bailey Ryan said. “It’s been such a good run and the Fan has been so welcoming, but we just grew out of it.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.