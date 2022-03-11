Plans for old Saint Gertrude High School building in Richmond revealed
A rendering of the planned renovation of Saint Gertrude High School.
RICHMOND, Va. -- After sitting vacant for a year, a landmark property in the Museum District is now being planned for an apartment conversion. Richmond-based development firm SNP Properties has filed plans to renovate the former Saint Gertrude High School campus at 3215 Stuart Ave. into apartments. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
