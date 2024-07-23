Why Richmond's newest Planned Parenthood is the root of concern, enthusiasm for some residents

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney praised a unanimous vote by Richmond City Council to sell an old school building on Chamberlayne Avenue to the Virginia League of Planned Parenthood — for just $10.

“It will obviously provide abortion care, but also lifesaving healthcare options for residents in what I see as a health care desert,” the mayor said in an interview with CBS 6. “We want women to have autonomy over their bodies, with opportunities to access life-saving care. They’ll get that in the city of Richmond.”

Planned Parenthood will invest $6 million to build a state of the art health clinic on site. The vote came in light of a 30% rise in out-of-state clients seeking care, according to the Virginia League of Planned Parenthood.

The sudden rise is accredited to the fact that Virginia remains the only state in the South without restrictions or bans on abortion.

There are two Planned Parenthood facilities in Richmond, and a total of five clinics that provide abortion services.

Supporters of this decision emphasized the type of care the new center will provide, such as primary care and family planning services — like Tara Gibson, Richmond resident and abortion advocate.

“I’ve depended on them for both my reproductive health care as well as my primary care, and continue to do so today,” she said.

Tim Barry, a Northside resident, reiterated this same sentiment, saying he feels the issue hits close to home for him.

“I think it’s a benefit to the Northside, and as the father of two young daughters, I hope this care is there for them,” he said.

WTVR Tim Barry

Rae Pickett spoke to the importance of such care, as someone who works for the league.

“The reality is it doesn’t matter how you or I feel about abortion, we all deserve health care that allows us to live our fullest lives,” she said.

Since the Dobbs decision in the Supreme Court two years ago, Virginia is regarded as an abortion “safe haven” by some. Opponents of abortion feel that is not something Virginia should be proud of.

“Please, do not make that the legacy of Virginia, that we become an abortion destination,” one resident said at Monday night’s meeting.

WTVR

Dr. Monica Murphy, a Richmond resident, said there are more important uses for the building.

“The resources from this building, if it’s going to be sold, should go into helping the residents of that community who are struggling," she said.

"Women in this area need real help that Planned Parenthood clinic cannot provide. Instead of a clinic, I do implore you to consider alternatives for this space," said northside resident Alicia Taggert.

Despite its staggeringly low sticker price, the property is valued at $1.2 million, much to the dismay of some residents.

Stoney says Planned Parenthood will now pay real estate tax on the vacant, dilapidated building — but that the health care mission of the facility was his main focus.

“We’re going to receive tax dollars for this in the long term, but also the opportunity to help out women who were in need of that care in the future was one of our top priorities,” Stoney said.

While the vote is final, there is a chance that Richmond could face a legal challenge over the sale. In a statement from the Family Foundation and their legal arm before the vote, officials said they plan to challenge the process in court.

"For Richmond City to give away a public property valued at $1.2 million is a clear violation of law and city ordinance that requires the solicitation of bids and proposals for all interested parties. If the City Council passes this Ordinance today, it should expect a lawsuit to reverse its unlawful action." said Josh Heztler, Legislative Council for Families First Legal Center.

Stoney said the Planned Parenthood offer for the property was unsolicited, and the city followed all applicable laws governing unsolicited real estate proposals.

“I wear that with a badge of honor," Stoney said of the potential litigation. "At the end of the day, our job is to provide care for people who need it the most.”

An email inquiry to The Family Foundation about the potential litigation has not been answered yet.



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.