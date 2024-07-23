City council approves property sale, brings 3rd Planned Parenthood location to Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond City Council approved the transfer of a city-owned building to the Virginia League of Planned Parenthood.

The transfer will allow Planned Parenthood to build a new clinic at the location, a former Richmond school, at 4929 Chamberlayne Avenue.

The city says the organization will invest millions into the property, building a clinic with family planning, primary care, and cancer screening services.

The legislation, originally proposed by Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, was unanimously approved by the city council Monday evening.

Prior to the approval, Richmonders weighed in during public comment on the potential sale and arrival of a new clinic in the city.

Many wrote in opposition to the sale, with one resident believing that the clinic would be "very detrimental to the community" and would "have a negative effect on the surrounding businesses and families."

Others were in favor and supported the sale, saying they supported the legislation and would "love to see an old building turn into a new health care facility."

