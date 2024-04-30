Watch Now
Planet Fitness muscling into North Chesterfield with new Meadowdale gym

BizSense
Posted at 6:41 AM, Apr 30, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. — The franchise group behind the Richmond-area Planet Fitness gyms is extending its reach in the region.

Grand Fitness Partners is planning to open a new Planet Fitness in the Meadowdale Plaza shopping center in Chesterfield by early 2025, spokeswoman DonnaMarie Hendriksen said Monday.

The new gym is expected to open in the 21,000-square-foot space at 4020 Meadowdale Blvd., according to a building permit filed with Chesterfield County and a leasing flyer for the Food Lion-anchored center.

The space is currently occupied by Marshalls next to Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

