Plane slips off runway, flips over at Virginia Highlands Airport

ABINGDON, Va. -- A single-engine plane ran off of the runway and flipped upside down while trying to land at the Virginia Highlands Airport Monday morning.

The pilot, a 68-year-old man from Ohio, said he experienced problems with steering the aircraft, according to Virginia State Police.

He was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries that are not considered life-threatening. He was the aircraft's only occupant, troopers said.

The plane had taken off from Ohio and was landing at the Virginia Highlands Airport to refuel.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified. The incident remains under investigation.

