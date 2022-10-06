Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

1 dead, 2 injured after small plane crashes during take-off at Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport

1 dead, 2 critically injured after plane crashes at Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport
airportcrash.jpg
Posted at 5:17 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 17:25:50-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One person was killed and two others were critically injured after a small plane crashed at the Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport Thursday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

A Cessna 172 crashed during take-off in a wooded area on the north side of the airport just after 3:20 p.m., according to Peninsula Airport Commission Executive Director Michael Giardino.

Giradino said the three people on board were taken to area hospitals.

State police said one person died of their injuries and the other two people had life-threatening injuries.

Giradino said that a fuel leak had been contained and that the National Transportation Safety Board was alerted to the crash.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone