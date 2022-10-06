1 dead, 2 injured after small plane crashes during take-off at Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One person was killed and two others were critically injured after a small plane crashed at the Newport News-Williamsburg International Airport Thursday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

A Cessna 172 crashed during take-off in a wooded area on the north side of the airport just after 3:20 p.m., according to Peninsula Airport Commission Executive Director Michael Giardino.

Giradino said the three people on board were taken to area hospitals.

State police said one person died of their injuries and the other two people had life-threatening injuries.

Giradino said that a fuel leak had been contained and that the National Transportation Safety Board was alerted to the crash.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

