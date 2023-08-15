Why The Pit and The Peel closed in Short Pump Town Center

SHORT PUMP, Va. -- Richmond-based juice bar The Pit and The Peel has shut down its location in the region’s busiest mall after a four-year run. Co-owner Craig Brosius said the chain made the decision to close its Short Pump Town Center spot about a month ago. It had been in the 1,400-square-foot space next to Athleta since March 2019.

“The seasonality was too hard to manage. It was weather-dependent,” Brosius said of the open-air mall. “It was a break-even store for us. Whatever money we made during good weather, we lost during bad weather.”

