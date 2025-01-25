1 killed when small plane crashes in Albemarle County, troopers say

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed when a small plane crashed Saturday morning not far from Route 29 and the Rivanna River in Albemarle County.

Troopers were called to the crash in a wooded area off Monacan Drive East around 12:50 p.m., according to officials with Virginia State Police.

Neighborstold WVIR that they heard a loud thump and then silence.

Officials said there was one reported fatality and that the flight originated from Rockingham, N.C.

"State police are in the process of notifying next of kin," officials said. "The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified."

No additional details were available at last check.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

