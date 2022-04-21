Pillar of Benjamin Harrison Bridge on fire, all lanes closed

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. -- A wooden pillar of the Benjamin Harrison Bridge is on fire, according to police.

All northbound and southbound lanes of Jordan Point Road (Route 156) and Roxbury Road (Route 106) are closed at this time. VDOT said that drivers in the area should expect delays at this time.

Prince George and Hopewell fire are currently at the scene responding to the fire. There are no reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.