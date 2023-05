RICHMOND, Va. — A new fast-casual restaurant is en route to Manchester. Red Hibachi & Beer is preparing to open at 1011 Hull St. Behind the restaurant are Lamarr Johnson, co-owner of nearby barbecue joint Pig & Brew, along with former Plush and Main Stage owner Juan Wilson and Clayton Navarre, who formerly co-owned Fan eatery Poor Boys of RVA. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews