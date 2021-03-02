Piedmont Health District to hold mass vaccination event for Phase 1b

FARMVILLE, Va. -- The Piedmont Health District is holding the first of a series of vaccination events on Friday, March 5 at the Prince Edward Farmville Youth Sport Gymnasium.

The closed mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic is for pre-registered individuals in Phase 1b. The COVID-19 vaccine is not available to the general public and walk-ins will not be accepted at the event.

“Registration for this event is prioritized from our pre-registration waitlist for people at highest risk of contracting COVID-19, and of experiencing more serious effects of illness, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices,” said Dr. Sulola Adekoya, acting health director for Piedmont Health District. “We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work quickly and efficiently to get the vaccine into the arms of our residents. We are planning additional vaccination events as quickly as possible.”

The Piedmont Health District encompasses the counties of Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway, and Prince Edward.

Health officials ask individuals who attend the event to follow the three Ws: Wear a mask, Watch your distance (stay at least six feet apart) and Wash your hands. They also ask those who attend arrive on time and wear “vaccine ready” clothing with easy access to your upper arm.

Those eligible for the vaccine in Phases 1a and 1b can pre-register here or by calling 1-877-VAX-IN-VA.