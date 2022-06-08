Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Henrico Police investigate deadly shooting on National Park Service property

Posted at 9:34 AM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 09:49:40-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One person was killed and a second person detained following a deadly shooting in eastern Henrico.

Henrico Police were called to the area of Fort Harrison, along Picnic Road near Battlefield Park Road, at about 2:57 a.m.

The person who called Henrico Police said he'd shot someone.

"Officers arrived on the scene, detaining the male involved, and provided first-aid to the other adult involved," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The adult male was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead. The male victim's identity is being withheld until detectives can continue their investigation and notify his family."

The shooting happened on U.S. National Park Service property.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5794.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone