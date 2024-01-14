Pickleball tournament in Henrico benefits group that 'does so much good,' organizer says

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Folks hit bangers and dinks to support a mission of accessibility and inclusion during a pickleball tournament in Henrico over the weekend.

The new Performance Pickleball RVA at Regency Square was filled with fans and athletes as nearly 400 pickleball enthusiasts took part in the Pickleball Resolution tourney.

WTVR

The three-day event organized by Liz Moore and Associates raised about $25,000 for Sportable, which offers opportunities to more than 400 athletes with disabilities through its adaptive sports programs.

“It's an organization that does so much good for people,” Lyn Baker with Liz Moore and Associates said. “Everybody loves sports and feels good after they’ve played... It’s great to be able to make this happen for people with disabilities as well.”

Pickleball Resolution wrapped up Sunday with games starting at 8 a.m.

