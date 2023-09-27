Pickleball on the water? Henrico developer eyeing venue at old hydro plant building

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thalhimer Realty Partners is already involved in bringing a sizable pickleball facility to Henrico’s West End. Now, the busy local developer is looking to bring another racquet sports venue to the downtown waterfront.

TRP is under contract to purchase the former Haxall Canal hydro plant building at 1201 Haxall Point, according to planning documents filed with the city this week.

Its plans for the property, documents show, is to create an “indoor-outdoor racquet sports” venue with a food and beverage component.

Once a hydro plant for a previous iteration of Dominion Energy in the early 1900s, the building has sat vacant for over 50 years, with its most prominent use being a canvas for murals facing the canal.

