Pickleball courts planned for Canal Walk in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fans of pickleball will soon have a new court to play on in the Richmond area.

According to an article from the Richmond Times-Dispatch - there are plans to turn the Haxall hydroelectric plant along the Canal Walk into an indoor racket sports venue.

The article says the venue will have padel and pickle ball courts - along with enough space to host food trucks - and bring in some local breweries.

The Richmond Time Dispatch reports that back in December - local developer firm Thalhimer Realty Partners bought the plant - in partnership with a DC-based firm.

The recreation center will be called "Padel Plant," RTD says it's on track to open later in the summer of 2024.

While it will be open to the public - there will also be membership options for those more serious pickleball players.

