Pickleball courts popping up inside Regency mall

Performance Pickleball RVA
Performance Pickleball RVA is planned to be an 18-court pickleball venue at Regency.
Posted at 11:37 AM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 11:37:54-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A vacant department store at Regency will soon be filled with the popping sound of pickleball volleys. Performance Pickleball RVA, an 18-court pickleball venue, is in the works at the ever-evolving western Henrico mall. The facility will take shape in a 41,000-square-foot vacant space that was formerly the ground floor of the mall’s Macy’s North store that has been shuttered since 2016. Above that space, in the rest of the former department store, is entertainment venue Surge Adventure Park. Click here to continue reading from Richmond BizSense.

