Pickleball courts popping up inside Regency mall

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A vacant department store at Regency will soon be filled with the popping sound of pickleball volleys. Performance Pickleball RVA, an 18-court pickleball venue, is in the works at the ever-evolving western Henrico mall. The facility will take shape in a 41,000-square-foot vacant space that was formerly the ground floor of the mall’s Macy’s North store that has been shuttered since 2016. Above that space, in the rest of the former department store, is entertainment venue Surge Adventure Park. Click here to continue reading from Richmond BizSense.

